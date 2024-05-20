Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.27

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 137392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday.

The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 888.36% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Denison Mines in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Denison Mines by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

