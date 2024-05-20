Decentralized Social (DESO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $202.54 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for about $19.23 or 0.00028674 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $202.54 million and approximately $9.51 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

