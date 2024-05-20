Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,239 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,701,000 after purchasing an additional 106,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,799,000 after purchasing an additional 50,476 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,821,000 after buying an additional 69,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cummins by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,990,000 after buying an additional 96,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $286.60. The stock had a trading volume of 126,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,070. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $304.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,430 shares of company stock worth $11,608,848. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

