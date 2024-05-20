Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Up 4.1% This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $239.22 million and $8.04 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001061 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001846 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 337,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

