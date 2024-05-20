Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 50,100 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50,100 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.8% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $86,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,101,040,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 22,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,310,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,115,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $179.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

