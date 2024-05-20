Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 4,900 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $946,000. Markel Group Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HCA traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $323.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,108. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $335.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.37. The company has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.