Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in McKesson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Down 0.4 %

MCK traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $562.50. 207,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,892. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $373.28 and a one year high of $566.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.56.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.