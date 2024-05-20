Cornerstone Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,098,000 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $335.08. The stock had a trading volume of 413,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,041. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.93. The company has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $167.33 and a 52-week high of $338.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. Eaton’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

