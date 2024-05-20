Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $6.50 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 56.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,376.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,141,376.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,065 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $31.47 on Monday, hitting $943.54. 218,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,715. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $933.49 and a 200-day moving average of $843.19. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $559.41 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,030.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $957.95.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

