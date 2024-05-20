Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $5.51 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 239,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,079,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $728,284,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,053 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,518. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.53.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GD traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $300.66. 228,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $301.00. The company has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

