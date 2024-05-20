Cornerstone Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 287.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 148,520 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 81,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BUI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.40. 15,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,514. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

