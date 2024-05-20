Cornerstone Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,822,000 after acquiring an additional 107,844 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $43,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 113.3% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 760,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,008,000 after acquiring an additional 404,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $67.66. The company had a trading volume of 799,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254,961. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a PE ratio of 188.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.95.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GILD. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

