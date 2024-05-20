CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 5,667 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.2% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,922 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,680,000 after buying an additional 376,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,182,000 after buying an additional 367,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $454.37. 9,901,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,968,602. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $437.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.33. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $329.56 and a 52 week high of $455.01.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

