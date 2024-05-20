Cascades Inc. (CAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 6th

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CAS traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$9.81. 299,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,413. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.66. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$9.10 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$987.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). Cascades had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cascades will post 0.7103548 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAS shares. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.83.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

