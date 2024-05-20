Cascades Inc. (CAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 6th

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Cascades Stock Performance
Shares of TSE CAS traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$9.81. 299,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,413. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.66. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$9.10 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$987.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07.
Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). Cascades had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cascades will post 0.7103548 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on CAS
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cascades
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.