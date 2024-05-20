Brokerages Set Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) PT at $27.50

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Veracyte in the third quarter valued at about $506,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,655,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,606,000 after buying an additional 62,011 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 166,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 59,484 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $9,586,000.

VCYT stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Veracyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

