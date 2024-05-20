Brokerages Set Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT at $135.58

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.58.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Baird R W raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $120.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.22, a P/E/G ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.14. Datadog has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.
Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.
