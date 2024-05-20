Brady Family Wealth LLC Sells 29,293 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,293 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,880,617. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $107.82. The firm has a market cap of $140.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

