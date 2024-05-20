Brady Family Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Brady Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $112.20. 101,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,005. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

