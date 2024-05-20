Brady Family Wealth LLC Purchases 2,265 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,869 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,016 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 21,296 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,651 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,612 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

TJX Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

TJX stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.16. 1,748,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,037,069. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.05 and its 200 day moving average is $94.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

