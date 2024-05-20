Brady Family Wealth LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,982 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.7% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in NIKE by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.29. 3,312,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,219,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $137.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.37. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC decreased their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

