Brady Family Wealth LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $439.77. 175,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $423.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

