Brady Family Wealth LLC Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 1.8% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Analog Devices by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,475,000 after acquiring an additional 701,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,227,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,852,000 after purchasing an additional 327,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,794,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,379,000 after buying an additional 397,753 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.50.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $107.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $217.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.69.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

