Brady Family Wealth LLC Buys 415 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.10.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.21. 1,523,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,212,406. The company has a market cap of $299.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,796 shares of company stock worth $2,575,361 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

