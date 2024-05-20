Brady Family Wealth LLC Buys 1,875 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 121.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.3% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,296.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $13.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,408.48. 673,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,649. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,311.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,186.84. The stock has a market cap of $652.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $674.12 and a 12-month high of $1,445.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.