Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $958,704.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,627.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $958,704.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,627.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,261 shares of company stock worth $6,185,929 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.32.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,096,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,049. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.05. The company has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

