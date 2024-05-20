Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,166 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Boston Scientific worth $68,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,627.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,261 shares of company stock worth $6,185,929. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $76.07.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.32.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

