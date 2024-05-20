BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is Brady Family Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 2.8% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,037 shares of company stock worth $61,743,127. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE BLK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $812.40. 90,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,318. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $792.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $779.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

