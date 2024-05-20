BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in AGCO by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in AGCO by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,443,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.17. The company had a trading volume of 125,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,858. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.01.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.