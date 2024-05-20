BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 31,400 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 424.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 29,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $73,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 400,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,761,539.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $73,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,720 shares in the company, valued at $9,761,539.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $3,913,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,242,650.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,955. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dropbox

Dropbox Price Performance

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.63. 402,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,141. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.