BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 11,954 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,954 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $15,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,228 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,062,000 after acquiring an additional 962,987 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 261.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,022,000 after purchasing an additional 448,918 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26,060.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,430,000 after purchasing an additional 277,027 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total transaction of $463,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,316.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total transaction of $463,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,316.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,298 shares of company stock worth $33,247,394 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.11.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $2.19 on Monday, reaching $291.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,649. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.13 and a 12-month high of $327.36. The company has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

