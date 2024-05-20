BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 0.8% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $38,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,376.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $26.11 on Monday, hitting $938.18. The company had a trading volume of 146,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,891. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $559.41 and a twelve month high of $1,007.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $122.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $933.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $843.19.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $957.95.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

