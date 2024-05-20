BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $413.67. The company had a trading volume of 75,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,062. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.53. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $414.49. The company has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

