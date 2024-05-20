BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 124 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Booking makes up 1.2% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Booking were worth $54,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $7,335,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,742,160,000. Tiff Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Booking by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,306,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 126,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,876.96.

Booking Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $7.55 on Monday, hitting $3,700.80. 19,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,573.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,472.60.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

