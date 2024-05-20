BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $61.01 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.3% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $61,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,261 shares of company stock worth $24,375,791. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $167.42. 610,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,699,118. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $168.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $395.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

