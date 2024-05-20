BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $30.70 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74,676 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.06% of American International Group worth $30,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $948,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $746,005,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,267,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in American International Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 56,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,413. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.91. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $80.83.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

