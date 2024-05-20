BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $29.42 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.07% of Valero Energy worth $29,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,949,000 after acquiring an additional 517,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $570,428,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,651,000 after buying an additional 121,057 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after buying an additional 342,218 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,655,000 after buying an additional 376,449 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO traded down $2.13 on Monday, reaching $163.93. The stock had a trading volume of 944,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.89 and a 200-day moving average of $143.96.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.87.

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

