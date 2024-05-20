BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys New Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 116,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,446,000. NDVR Inc. bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 20,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 10,794.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

NYSE:ORI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.11. 237,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,842. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $29.33.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 9.52%. Research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $101,445.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,022.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $39,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,295.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $101,445.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,022.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More

