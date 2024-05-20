BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 26,810 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 117.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $821,151,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $290,129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after buying an additional 729,262 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 615,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,104,000 after buying an additional 521,322 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,949,000 after buying an additional 451,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $288.27. The stock had a trading volume of 73,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,788. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.41 and its 200-day moving average is $278.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $312.25.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.