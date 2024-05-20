BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires Shares of 18,591 WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 896.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Insider Transactions at WEX

In related news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $154,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WEX news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total transaction of $987,893.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,463.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,896 shares of company stock worth $2,582,687. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WEX

WEX Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.35. The stock had a trading volume of 67,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,118. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $244.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.83.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.52 million. On average, analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.