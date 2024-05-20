Berenberg Bank Increases Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target to GBX 510

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 365 ($4.58) to GBX 510 ($6.41) in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HTG. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Hunting from GBX 400 ($5.02) to GBX 450 ($5.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.02) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 436 ($5.48).

Shares of LON HTG traded up GBX 4.85 ($0.06) on Friday, hitting GBX 442.85 ($5.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,135. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 349.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 310.42. The company has a market capitalization of £730.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Hunting has a 12-month low of GBX 190 ($2.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 461 ($5.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

In other news, insider Bruce Ferguson bought 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £8,663.76 ($10,881.39). Corporate insiders own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

