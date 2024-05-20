BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Position Cut by Motco

Motco lowered its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,654 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BCE by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 120,000.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 147.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 35.7% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Argus downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

BCE Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 464,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.26. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $46.95.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.08%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

