Barclays Lowers Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $19.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Privia Health Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America cut Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Shares of PRVA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 51,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,895. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $29.42.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.11%. Privia Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $42,734.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,788,444.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 2,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $41,481.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,138.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $42,734.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,390 shares of company stock valued at $897,700. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 115.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

