Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 710 ($8.92) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s previous close.

Auction Technology Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of ATG traded up GBX 22 ($0.28) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 606 ($7.61). The company had a trading volume of 304,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,296. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 564.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 550.07. The stock has a market cap of £737.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,550.00 and a beta of 1.35. Auction Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 440 ($5.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 810 ($10.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80.

Auction Technology Group Company Profile

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

