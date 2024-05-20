Argus Lowers Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) to Hold

Argus cut shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.87.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $166.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,428,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12,883.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 94.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,585,000 after purchasing an additional 694,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,949,000 after purchasing an additional 517,068 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,655,000 after buying an additional 376,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

