Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.144 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE AIF opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $15.45.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
