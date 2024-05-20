American Resources (AREC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. American Resources had a negative net margin of 66.89% and a negative return on equity of 135.75%.

NASDAQ:AREC opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. American Resources has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $102.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

