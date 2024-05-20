Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 244.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 0.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 5.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.5 %

DOX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.36. 118,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,828. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $99.75.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

