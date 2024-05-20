Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $4,518,000.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $4,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,590,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Altair Engineering Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.19. The stock had a trading volume of 155,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,587. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.33. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $92.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,005.56, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.
View Our Latest Analysis on ALTR
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Altair Engineering
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.