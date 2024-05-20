Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $4,518,000.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $4,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,590,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.19. The stock had a trading volume of 155,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,587. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.33. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $92.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,005.56, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

