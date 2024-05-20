Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.78

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.78 and last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 178476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $1,197,627.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,258.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $668,777.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 434,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,625.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $1,197,627.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,258.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,726,585 shares of company stock worth $45,495,640. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 31.7% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

