Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 397,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,745 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $55,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $88,640,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 377,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,104,000 after buying an additional 234,883 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,122,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,299,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,737,000 after acquiring an additional 178,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,445,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,521,000 after acquiring an additional 169,517 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.16 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

